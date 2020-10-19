Golfer Rashid Khan approaches MCA, seeks inquiry into affairs of Delhi Golf Club

Rashid Khan, India's highest-ranked golfer, has written to the Ministry Corporate Affairs (MCA) seeking inquiry into alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Golf Club (DGC), a charge denied by the club. In a letter addressed to the corporate affairs secretary, Khan, who has represented India in over 50 international tournaments, alleged that he along with other professional golfers have been prevented from practising at the DGC since January last year in violation of direction of the Supreme Court. DGC, however, said no restrictions were placed on any non-members except those facing disciplinary issues. The letter, dated October 14, 2020, said DGC is a not-for-profit company incorporated under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 and was set up solely for promotion of golf for which the Government of India through the Ministry of Urban Development has leased out 179 acres of land. Khan, who is a member of the Indian Olympics squad for the 2021 Tokyo Games, alleged that unconstitutional hereditary succession has been a practice at the club for a long time. The letter also mentioned names of leading industrialists and affluent families of Delhi who have allegedly benefited from the existing regime, with their family members getting membership irrespective of their interest in golf. In order to facilitate the progeny of the existing members to get membership of this club, it alleged, a new category of senior dependents has been devised where individuals who are above the age of 18 are able to get all facilities of the club akin to members, pending their regular membership. "Therefore, a small coterie of select families and individuals are controlling the affairs of the DGC in a manner as if it is a private fiefdom with no public purpose or public obligations, thereby completely ignoring and trampling over the rights and entitlements of golf players who are not members of the DGC," Khan claimed in the letter. Reached for comments, DGC chief executive Anil Kumar Rattan said, "There is no violation of any laws and no arbitrary decisions are taken. Delhi Golf Club is in compliance with the lease deed and all applicable laws." On the issue of golfers not being allowed to practice, Rattan said, "There is no restriction for any non-members to practice except for cases where disciplinary issues have arisen and the matter is sub-judice." Referring to the Delhi Gymkhana Club case, Khan in the letter said DGC is functioning in gross violation of the various applicable laws and the provisions of the lease deed. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in an order dated June 26, 2020, found that the Delhi Gymkhana Club was being run as a private fiefdom in breach of the trust upon which 27 acres of public land has been leased out to it. Accordingly, the NCLT by way of interim relief directed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to appoint two of its nominees as members in the General Committee of the club to monitor its affairs. It also formed a Special Committee comprising five nominee of the government to inquire into the affairs of the club, utility of the leased out land, among others, and submit a report. However, the Union Government challenged the order of the NCLT that allowed two central nominees to be part of the management of Delhi Gymkhana Club instead of appointing an administrator. The Centre reiterated its demand to suspend the club's General Committee and appoint an administrator. The letter further alleged that Delhi Golf Club has lost its public purpose and public character because it has been hijacked by a coterie of influential families. It requested the MCA to set up a high-level independent inquiry committee to examine various violations of laws being done by DGC and take expeditious action against the club by "preferring application under Section 241 of Companies Act, 2013 before NCLT." PTI DP ANZ ABMABM