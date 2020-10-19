Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court orders FIR against four relatives of Nishad Party’s MLA: Police

A man and his three sons related to jailed Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra have been booked by the Bhadohi police on court orders on allegations that they beat up a woman relative of the lawmaker after barging into her house in August this year.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:07 IST
Court orders FIR against four relatives of Nishad Party’s MLA: Police

A man and his three sons related to jailed Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra have been booked by the Bhadohi police on court orders on allegations that they beat up a woman relative of the lawmaker after barging into her house in August this year. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the case against lawmaker’s relative Krishna Mohan Tewari and his three sons were registered on the orders of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar. The court gave the order on a petition by Mishra’s another relative Pushplata Misra that Tiwari and his three sons, armed with lathis and swords, had barged into her house on August 19 and had forced her to sign on two stamp papers and snatched her gold chain before leaving, said Singh.

The case against Tiwari and his three sons -- Ram Kamal, Surya Kamal and Neel Kamal – was registered on Friday at Gopiganj police station under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, said the SP. Earlier on a complaint by Tiwari, MLA Vijay Mishra, his MLC wife Ram Lali and son Vishnu Mishra were booked by Bhadohi police on August 4 on charges of various penal offences, including land-grabbing.

Vijay Mishra was arrested by the police from Madhya Pradesh and is presently lodged in Agra jail. MLA Mishra and his two sons were also booked by police on Sunday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old singer in 2014 and 2015.

Bhadohi SP Singh had on Sunday said the singer alleged that in 2014 Mishra had called her to his house for a programme when he raped her and threatened to kill her if she ever spoke about the incident. She also alleged that in 2015, she was again raped by the MLA at a hotel in Varanasi, the SP said, adding she further claimed that once after raping her, Mishra told his son and nephew to drop her home but, both of them raped her before taking her back.

The singer lodged a complaint at Gopiganj police station on Sunday after she came to know that Mishra was lodged in Agra jail in connection with a case involving land grabbing. His wife and his son are co-accused in the case. Mishra was shifted to Agra central jail from Chitrakoot jail around three weeks back.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi comes out with guidelines for utilisation of fund created for farmers, FPOs

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday allowed exchanges dealing with agri-commodity derivatives to utilise the fund created for farmers and FPOs for reimbursement of mandi tax and charges incurred by them on storage and transportation of goods. ...

Man held for stealing passwords and withdrawing money

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the cyber crime department of Maharashtra Police on Monday for allegedly siphoning money from several persons online payment accounts. Munna alias Fashiuddin Ansari was arrested from Milind Nagar locality i...

Chennai Customs seizes gold worth over Rs 33 lakh from two passengers at airport

The Customs Department officials at Chennai International Airport seized 635 grams of gold worth Rs 33.3 lakhs under the Customs Act from two passengers who arrived from Kuwait and Dubai on Sunday night. The officials recovered 16 gold cut ...

FACTBOX-UK in COVID-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

The entire 67 million population of the United Kingdom is living under some sort of COVID-19 restrictions, though the severity of the rules varies across different countries and provinces. Following are details on the lockdownsENGLAND - Ent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020