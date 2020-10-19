BJP alleges over 1,200 rapes took place in J'khand in 10

Left Menu
A BJP delegation on Monday submitted a memorandum to Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu alleging that over 1,200 rapes have taken place in the state in the last 10 months. JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that as the BJP delegation has submitted the memorandum to the governor, the administration will respond to the allegation only when asked by Murmu.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:13 IST
A BJP delegation on Monday submitted a memorandum to Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu alleging that over 1,200 rapes have taken place in the state in the last 10 months. The BJP team, led by the party's state chief and MP Deepak Prakash, met Murmu at the Raj Bhavan and expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state. They demanded strict action against the accused persons.

"There is an atmosphere of fear and terror in the state. Over 1,200 rapes have taken place during the rule of the Hemant Soren government. On an average, five rapes and murders are taking place in the state every day," Prakash told reporters after meeting the governor. He alleged most of the victims are Dalits and Tribals under the rule of a government that claims to work for the marginalised sections of the society.

"Terrorism, murders, witch-hunting, kidnappings and dowry-killings have increased under the incumbent government and it has no intention to stop these," the BJP leader added. JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that as the BJP delegation has submitted the memorandum to the governor, the administration will respond to the allegation only when asked by Murmu.

