UK's Gove says Barnier agreed to work on legal texts for Brexit deal

UK's Gove says Barnier agreed to work on legal texts for Brexit dealReuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:30 IST
The Europen Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has agreed to intensify talks and work on legal texts for a Brexit trade deal, British minister Michael Gove said on Monday.
"It is the case that my colleague David Frost was in conversation with Michel Barnier and I believe it is the case that Michel Barnier has agreed both to the intensification of talks and also ... to working on legal texts," Gove told parliament.
