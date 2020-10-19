Left Menu
Mumbai: 2 electrocuted, 5 injured during water pipeline repair

The incident happened at around 8am at a BMC water supply department pipeline behind the Kurla East traffic police post, he said. "All seven were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital nearby where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Two labourers were electrocuted and five sustained injuries on Monday while repairing a water pipeline in Mumbai's Suman Nagar area, a civic official said. The incident happened at around 8am at a BMC water supply department pipeline behind the Kurla East traffic police post, he said.

"All seven were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital nearby where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival. The other five were discharged after treatment," the official informed. Later in the evening, the BMC issued a release informing that the hydraulic department would probe the incident and submit a report to Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu within 15 days.

Meanwhile, Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale said negligence in handling a submersible pump at the site was the cause of the mishap, and demanded compensation, including jobs, to the kin of the deceased.

