Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. could soon take Sudan off state sponsors of terrorism list - officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:57 IST
U.S. could soon take Sudan off state sponsors of terrorism list - officials
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The Trump administration is close to an agreement with Sudan to remove Khartoum from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and an announcement could be made in coming days, two U.S. officials said on Monday.

The deal could also set in motion steps by Sudan toward establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, one of the officials told Reuters, following similar U.S.-brokered moves in recent weeks by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. But details were still being worked out, the source said.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Harris back campaigning after pause over virus

Kamala Harris has returned to the campaign trail after a brief absence when people connected with her team tested positive for the coronavirus. Harris kicked off her return at a car rally in Orlando on Monday to mark the first day of early ...

Four dead in HP's Chamba as car falls into gorge after collision with SUV

Four people died on the spot in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district as their car fell into a deep gorge on Monday, police said. The car fell into the nearly 300-metre deep gorge after it was hit by an SUV at Kalhel under the jurisdiction of T...

J&K: 'My town my pride' campaign will lead to better understanding of urban issues, says senior official

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday launched the my town, my pride campaign to provide governance at the doorstep of the people living in urban areas of the union territoryThe two-day programme was launched by Financial Commissio...

Kashmir 1947: A case of Pakistani perfidy

By Raghvendra Singh For Mohammed Ali Jinnah and his newly created Pakistan, it would completely negate his two-nation theory if the princely state of Jammu Kashmir JK decided to opt for India. When Jammu and Kashmir showed reluctance to g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020