Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian anti-police protesters must enter dialogue, minister says

Nigerians protesting against what they condemn as police brutality must end their daily demonstrations and enter into dialogue with the government on law enforcement reforms, the youth minister said on Monday.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:59 IST
Nigerian anti-police protesters must enter dialogue, minister says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nigerians protesting against what they condemn as police brutality must end their daily demonstrations and enter into dialogue with the government on law enforcement reforms, the youth minister said on Monday. Thousands of Nigerians calling for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms have taken to the streets every day for more than a week across the country, posing a major challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Protests have continued despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit on Oct. 11 following accusations of human rights abuses against the unit. Lagos state, including some others, have set up a panel to investigate allegations of police brutality while the southern state of Edo has imposed a curfew following an escalation of protest-related violence.

Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports development, told Reuters the government had met the demonstrators' demands, including the creation of an independent body to investigate alleged misconduct and the release of all arrested protesters. "It is time to move to the next stage, that next stage is dialogue," said Dare in an interview in the capital, Abuja.

But he acknowledged the mistrust of demonstrators who say the government has promised to reform the police in the past with little discernible effect. Even as the president and Nigeria's police chief promised that force would not be used on peaceful protesters, police have opened fire on demonstrators in recent weeks.

At least 10 protesters have been killed, Amnesty International has said. On Monday, the unrest spread as far north as Kano while traffic on major roads in Lagos and Abuja where disrupted despite threats from the military to dispel protesters.

Dare said the government does not want the situation to "escalate or descend into chaos" as a result of the demonstrations and their impact on other Nigerians' livelihoods. "Government has a responsibility when it comes to protecting the lives, the liberties and freedoms of every other Nigerian," he said.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

NHRC notices to MP govt, police, prison chiefs over 'gangrape' of woman in lock-up

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh government and the states police and prison chiefs over reports that a woman was allegedly gangraped in a lock-up by five police personnel. The alleged incident o...

Mumbai: Tinted glass removed from 1,882 vehicles in 1 week

Tinted glass was removed from1,882 vehicles as part of a drive over the past one week,Mumbai police said on MondayUse of tinted glass is prohibited by a 2012 SupremeCourt ruling as well as Section 1002 of the Central MotorVehicles Rules....

U.S. prepares to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list -officials

The Trump administration is close to an agreement with Sudan to remove Khartoum from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and an announcement is expected in coming days, two U.S. officials said on Monday. The deal could also set in ...

Harris back campaigning after pause over virus

Kamala Harris has returned to the campaign trail after a brief absence when people connected with her team tested positive for the coronavirus. Harris kicked off her return at a car rally in Orlando on Monday to mark the first day of early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020