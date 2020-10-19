2 murder accused from Kerala held from Goa beach

2 murder accused from Kerala held from Goa beachPTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:36 IST
Two people wanted in a murdercase in Kerala were held on Monday from Arambol beach in Goa,Inspector Jivba Dalvi of Pernem police station said
Smith KS and Vijil TB were held after Thrissur Ruralpolice in the southern state gave a tip-off, he said
"They are accused in a murder case and are historysheeters with other offences against their names. Both areresidents of Kizhakkumuri in Thrissur," Dalvi said.
