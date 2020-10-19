ACC approves empanelment of officers for promotion to chief architect grade in CPWD

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of the officers for promotion to the grade of Chief Architect in the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the panel years 2019 (Supplementary Panel) and 2020 (Regular Panel), with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders.

Necessary communication in this regard has been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, read an information note from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, according to an official press release.

Earlier last month, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the appointment of officers at the level of Joint Secretary and its equivalent. (ANI)