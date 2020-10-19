Left Menu
Development News Edition

Balwinder Singh granted conditional bail

A local court on Monday granted conditional bail to Balwinder Singh, whose arrest during the BJP youth wing's protest rally to the West Bengal secretariat earlier this month led to an uproar as his turban came off during a scuffle with the police over his firearm.

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:52 IST
Balwinder Singh granted conditional bail

A local court on Monday granted conditional bail to Balwinder Singh, whose arrest during the BJP youth wing's protest rally to the West Bengal secretariat earlier this month led to an uproar as his turban came off during a scuffle with the police over his firearm. Singh, a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, has been in the custody of the Howrah City Police since his arrest from the rally on October 8.

"He was granted conditional bail by a court in Howrah," an official of the Howrah City Police told PTI. Apart from asking Singh to report to the investigating officer in the case once a month, the court directed him not "leave beyond 20 km of the jurisdiction of the court without its permission".

"Singh should also not use any of his connection to influence the invetigations for he seems to be have been part of the Indian Army as it traspires from the documents submitted by the defence. He shall not become either part or member of any procession, agitation or mob," the court directed. Singh, a 43-year-old private security officer hired by a BJP leader, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act for carrying a firearm the licence for which is not valid in West Bengal, the police claimed.

Singh was arrested with a loaded pistol. Controversy had erupted after video clips of the police beating up Singh during BJP's march to the state secretariat went viral on the social media.

Some people claimed on social that the police had pulled at Singh's turban during the scuffle, following which it had come off. The police has denied the charge. The turban controversy emerged as a major political flashpoint between the ruling TMC and the BJP, with the opposition party accusing the state government of hurting religious sentiments.

The Mamata Banerjee government refuting the charge had said that "communal colour" was "deliberately given" to the incident to serve "narrow partisan interest". Singh's wife and son had come to Kolkata and met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhava seeking his intervention in the issue.

The incident had been criticised by Shiromani Akali Dal and the Akal Takht. Shiromani Akali Dal national spokesperson, who is also president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa had led a delegation from Delhi to the city on October 11 demanding justice for Singh.

He had also gone to the Howrah court to meet Singh during his court hearing on that day and had assured Singh that the entire community was behind him. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had condemned the incident.

Violence had erupted in Kolkata and adjoining Howrah on October 8 as BJP activists tried to break through barricades put up by the police to stop their rally to the secretariat..

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: My role is to bat at number five for now, says Buttler

After playing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler said that his role is to bat at number five position as of now. Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 126 with seven wicket...

Air travel pandemic milestone; 1 million passengers screened

The number of passengers screened in a single day for flights in the US topped one million for the first time since COVID-19 infections began to spike last March. The notable milestone, reached Sunday, signifies both the progress made since...

BJP did everything to divide and rule India: Derek O'Brien

After BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of divide and rule policy during his public address in Siliguri on Monday, Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien issued a public statement on Twitter s...

UP govt sacks Home Guard Commandant for corruption

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal from service of the former District Commandant of the Home Guard Department of Bulandshahr, in a case of corruption. Taking strict action against corrupt pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020