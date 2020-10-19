UP govt sacks Home Guard Commandant for corruption

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal from service of the former District Commandant of the Home Guard Department of Bulandshahr, in a case of corruption. "Taking strict action against corrupt practices, as per the policy of zero tolerance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the removal of the District Commandant, Home Guard Department, Bulandshahar (currently suspended) from the service for corruption," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

According to the state government, the district commandant had committed financial irregularities in the muster roll during his posting in Bulandshahr. Reportedly, the action was taken after four videos surfaced in November 2019 in which commandant was seen taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the jawans and putting the cash in his pocket. These videos were originally of 2018. (ANI)