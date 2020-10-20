Japan chief govt spokesman: cannot overlook malicious cyberattacks that threaten democracy

Japan chief govt spokesman: cannot overlook malicious cyberattacks that threaten democracyReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-10-2020 07:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 07:59 IST
Japan's chief government spokesman said on Tuesday that malicious cyberattacks cannot be overlooked and the country will proceed with anti-cyberattack measures to make sure the Tokyo Olympics succeed.
Britain and the United States on Monday condemned what they said were a series of malicious cyberattacks orchestrated by Russian military intelligence, including attempts to disrupt the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The games were originally set for this year but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- the Tokyo Olympics
- Russian