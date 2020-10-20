Left Menu
#ENDSARS: Edo State announces 24-hour curfew as people attack Benin Prisons

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 20-10-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 09:50 IST
A 24-hour curfew has been announced by Edo State Government across the state as suspected people have attacked a prison on Sapele Road in Edo State and freed inmates.

The secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie has announced that the curfew has taken effect from 4:00 pm, October 19, till further notice.

Ogie said that the curfew has been imposed due to the incidents of vandalism and attacks carried out by people who have hijacked the #ENDSARS protests.

"This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the #ENDSARS protests.

"While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state," Ogie said.

Nigeria Police has also confirmed the unfortunate attacks on Police Facilities on its Twitter account.

"The Force is doing everything possible at the moment to bring the situation under control, protect the lives of innocent citizens and prevent further attacks on any other critical infrastructure in the state, "said Nigeria Police

