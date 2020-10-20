Cop injured while preventing colleague's suicide bid in Pune

A 48-year-old police constable sustained a minor bullet injury when he allegedly tried to stop his colleague from committing suicide using a service rifle in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, an official said. The incident took place at Shivajinagar police headquarters, where the duo was on duty, in the early hours of the day, the official said.

The injured constable and his 33-year-old colleague entered into an argument over some personal issue, following which the latter threatened to shoot himself with his service rifle, he said. When the policeman tried to stop his colleague from pulling the trigger, a bullet accidentally got fired from the rifle and brushed the fingers of one of his hands, injuring him, the official said.

A probe has been initiated into the incident, he added..