Sarpanch, others booked for 'misusing' revenue official's stamp in J-K's Rajouri

He said the matter came to light that a sarpanch from Odharni panchayat allegedly made a fake stamp of the revenue official in Khawas area and prepared some documents to press for sanction of some cases under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The official said that a case was registered against the sarpanch and a few others for alleged misuse of the stamp of the revenue official of the rank of patwari.

Police on Tuesday booked a sarpanch and a few others for allegedly misusing a revenue official's stamp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. He said the matter came to light that a sarpanch from Odharni panchayat allegedly made a fake stamp of the revenue official in Khawas area and prepared some documents to press for sanction of some cases under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The official said that a case was registered against the sarpanch and a few others for alleged misuse of the stamp of the revenue official of the rank of patwari. "The matter was taken up with police authorities after which a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Dharamsal police station while the case is being further investigated," he said.

The official said that a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the sarpanch and another person..

