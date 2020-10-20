Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks ECI reply on Plurals Party’s plea seeking common symbol to contest Bihar polls

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea by the newly formed political outfit, Plurals Party, seeking to use a common symbol of ‘Chess Board’ during the Bihar Assembly polls, scheduled to commence from October 28.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:49 IST
HC seeks ECI reply on Plurals Party’s plea seeking common symbol to contest Bihar polls
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea by the newly formed political outfit, Plurals Party, seeking to use a common symbol of 'Chess Board' during the Bihar Assembly polls, scheduled to commence from October 28. Justice Jayant Nath issued notice to the ECI and asked it to file its reply within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on December 21.

The party, represented through advocate Jatan Singh, has sought to direct the commission to allow use of a common election symbol of 'Chess Board' or any other free symbol chosen by the party to all the candidates set up by the party for contesting the election. The high court was also informed that today is the last date for filing of nomination for the third phase of elections.

However, advocate Sidhant Kumar, representing the ECI, raised preliminary objection over the maintainability of the petition. The party said despite following the law, rules and regulations for the registration of political parties, ECI has registered the political party, Plurals Party, on October 13.

The prime objective of the registration on time of the political party was to contest the State Elections of Bihar, however, the last date for filing the nomination for the first phase of the election already expired on October 8. "In a country like India where the electorate belongs to diverse social and economic backgrounds, a common election symbol promotes a feeling of unity. The sole object of the allotment of election symbol is to ensure that the process of election is as genuine and fair as possible and that no elector should suffer from handicap of illiteracy and ignorance in casting his vote in favour of a candidate of his choice," the petition, filed through advocates Amit Kumar Sharma and Satayam Singh, said.

It said the ECI in the October 8 press note gave relaxation and reduced notice period from 30 days to 7 days for the parties which have published the public notice on or before October 7. The press note has also mentioned that the relaxation will remain enforced till October 20, 2020, the last date for nomination for phase three of the general election to the Bihar Legislative Assembly, it said.

"The petitioner was denied the opportunity of this relaxation announced by the respondent as a result of which its candidates were constrained to file nomination for the first phase of the election as independent candidates owing to the facts that the last date to file the nominations for the first phase of Bihar election was October 8. "The non-registration of the petitioner (political party) by the respondent (ECI) on or before October 8 has resulted in irreparable loss to the party," the plea said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro rebounds to 1-week highs as stocks gain; mood subdued

The euro rebounded to a one-week high on Tuesday as global stocks recovered from early losses with investors broadly in consolidation mode before the No. 3. U.S. presidential election. Markets stayed within well-worn recent ranges as fading...

Singapore to use rapid coronavirus tests for weddings, events

Singapore plans to roll out rapid COVID-19 tests for events such as weddings and business conferences as the city-state looks to further reopen its economy, its health ministry said on Tuesday. Governments around the world are turning to so...

HC seeks ECI reply on Plurals Party’s plea seeking common symbol to contest Bihar polls

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Election Commission of India ECI on a plea by the newly formed political outfit, Plurals Party, seeking to use a common symbol of Chess Board during the Bihar Assembly polls, scheduled to ...

Danish submarine killer caught after prison escape -police

Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison, police told Reuters.Danish police earlier said on Tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020