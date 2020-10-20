Man arrested for killing wife in UP

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife dead in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Khushnuma was shot dead by her husband over a family dispute on October 18 in the Khatoli area of the district, the police said.

A case was registered against her husband Feroz, brother-in-law Sartaj and mother-in-law Kamer Jahan. Feroz, who had fled after the crime, has been arrested and a search is on for the remaining accused, a police officer said.