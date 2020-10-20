Man arrested for killing wife in UP
A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife dead in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Feroz, who had fled after the crime, has been arrested and a search is on for the remaining accused, a police officer said.
A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife dead in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Khushnuma was shot dead by her husband over a family dispute on October 18 in the Khatoli area of the district, the police said.
A case was registered against her husband Feroz, brother-in-law Sartaj and mother-in-law Kamer Jahan. Feroz, who had fled after the crime, has been arrested and a search is on for the remaining accused, a police officer said.