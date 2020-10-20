Three arrested for IPL betting in J-K's Kathua

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly betting on IPL cricket matches in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said. They said a manhunt has been launched for apprehending three more people involved in the matter. After receiving several complaints regarding involvement of some people in betting on IPL matches on the pretext of doubling their money, police constituted a team and raids were carried out in many hideouts, the officials said.

During raids, three persons, identified as Turvinder Singh alias Tutti, Anoop Gupta and Sanjeev, were arrested while a hunt is on for Bhupinder, Ramesh and Laadli, they said. Some incriminating material has also been recovered from the arrested persons, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua Shailendra Mishra said documents are being scrutinised with details and vital information on their modus operandi in engaging in betting trade..