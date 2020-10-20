Thane BJP corporators protest online civic general body meet

Thane BJP corporators protest online civic general body meetPTI | Thane | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:41 IST
Thane BJP corporators on Tuesdayprotested the civic body's decision to have its general bodymeeting through online mode
Corporators led by group leader Sanjay Waghule stageda demonstration and claimed the "virtual way" was not workingas a webinar held by the Thane Municipal Corporation recentlyto discuss important issues was marred by glitches
Waghule said the physical presence of corporators atsuch important meetings was necessary and demanded the TMChold them in auditoriums here with strict social distancingnorms in place.
