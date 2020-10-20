Left Menu
J-K Lieutenant Governor condemns killing of police inspector by terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of police inspector Mohammad Ashraf by terrorists in Anantnag. He also assured all possible help from the government to the family of the slain police inspector..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:54 IST
Representative image

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of police inspector Mohammad Ashraf by terrorists in Anantnag. The inspector was shot dead on Monday when he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque.

The Lt Governor expressed his anguish over the killing and said that such heinous attacks are attempts to create disturbance at a time when the Kashmir Valley is witnessing an unprecedented development push. "Our police force will remain firm against such acts of terror and perpetrators will be brought to justice," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He also assured all possible help from the government to the family of the slain police inspector..

