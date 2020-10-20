Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of India's first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari virtually laid the foundation stone for the first-ever multi-modal logistic park at Jogighopa, in Bongaigaon district of Assam on Tuesday. Gadkari informed about the same in a series of tweets and said the Central government is committed to the economic and social development of northeastern part of the country.

"Laid the foundation stone of country's first multi-modal logistics park in Assam in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MoS Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS Rameshwar Teli, MPs, MLAs and senior officials," he tweeted. "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to the economic and social development of North East," he said in another tweet.

The Minister hashtagged his tweets as "PragatiKaHigway" or highway of progress. In another tweet, Gatkari informed the Rs 693.97 crore park will reduce logistic cost and bring global opportunities to the region.

"Being built with an investment of Rs 693.97 crore, the multi-modal logistics park will become a milestone in the development of North East. The project will reduce logistic cost and bring global opportunities to the region. It is being developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana," he tweeted. Assam Chief Minister Sonowal who presided over the e-foundation stone laying ceremony thanked Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Gadkari for giving due importance to infra development of Assam.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I convey profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for giving due importance to infra development of Assam and putting the region on the fast track of all-round and inclusive growth," said Sonowal. According to an official statement, the Rs 693.97-crore park will provide direct connectivity to air, road, rail and waterways to the people. It will be developed under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana of the Government of India. (ANI)