Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chances of Brexit trade deal less than 50-50, Merkel ally says

Detlef Seif, who is Brexit rapporteur for the Merkel's conservatives in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, said that if Britain moved on fair competition and dispute resolution, the EU could move on fisheries. The three issues have so far prevented a deal.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:37 IST
Chances of Brexit trade deal less than 50-50, Merkel ally says

There is less than a 50% chance of the European Union and Britain securing a Brexit trade deal and London must move first before negotiations can progress, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday. Detlef Seif, who is Brexit rapporteur for the Merkel's conservatives in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, said that if Britain moved on fair competition and dispute resolution, the EU could move on fisheries.

The three issues have so far prevented a deal. "At the moment, I see the chances worse than 50-50," he told Reuters. "Britain must move on the issue of the level playing field - the principle of equal competition conditions, state support, and also on the dispute resolution mechanism."

"That means, for me really the ball is still in Britain's court at the moment," Seif added. "If it is kicked back reasonably, then we can definitely readjust this or that - including fisheries... But unfortunately, we are not there yet." Seif's insistence that Britain budge in the talks highlights the reluctance of many in Merkel's conservative bloc to concede too much ground in negotiations, a constraint that limits her ability to broker a compromise.

Britain formally left the EU at the end of January, but the two sides have been haggling over a deal that would govern $900 billion in trade, including everything from car parts to medicines, once a standstill transition period expires at the end of the year. U.S. investment banks say the most likely outcome is a deal, though the consensus was wrong on the 2016 Brexit referendum when Britons voted by 52-48% to leave, shocking markets and European leaders.

Merkel said last week it would be best for both sides to reach a deal, "but not at any price."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Sweden on Tuesday banned on security grounds the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of a spectrum auction scheduled for next month, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chi...

U.S. Justice Department hits Google with biggest antitrust lawsuit in two decades

The U.S. Justice Department and 11 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals. Google did not immediately respond to a request for co...

Russia records over 16,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Center

Moscow Russia, October 20 ANISputnik Russia has registered 16,319 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 15,982 yesterday, breaking the record for the second day in a row and taking the cumulative total to 1,431,635, the countrys coro...

Over 50 pc farmers oppose farm laws, but one-third of them have no info: Survey

Amid a political furore over the three new farm laws, a Gaon Connection survey has found that more than half of the countrys peasantry oppose these, but one-third of them did not know details of the legislations. Similarly, of the 35 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020