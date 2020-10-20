Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ballia firing case: Police seek remand of BJP leader

Police here on Tuesday sought the remand of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during the allotment of ration shops in the presence of senior district and police officials. The local BJP leader, who is the main accused in the case, had shot dead a 46-year-old man following a quarrel over the allotment of shops.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:31 IST
Ballia firing case: Police seek remand of BJP leader

Police here on Tuesday sought the remand of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during the allotment of ration shops in the presence of senior district and police officials. The incident had taken place at Durjanpur village in the Reoti area on October 15. The local BJP leader, who is the main accused in the case, had shot dead a 46-year-old man following a quarrel over the allotment of shops. He was held from Lucknow on Sunday. An application was filed in the court on Tuesday for police remand of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, said SP Devendra Nath Singh.

He said the court will hear the plea on Wednesday. The remand is necessary to recover the weapon used in the crime, the SP added. So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case. An FIR was lodged against around 30 people, most of whom are yet to be identified. The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its Ballia MLA Surendra Singh for making statements in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh.

The MLA had earlier said that Dhirendra Pratap Singh "opened fire in self-defence" as "it was a do-or-die situation for him". He had also accused the administration of bias and demanded that action be taken against the other side..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Country wants concrete solutions to tackle COVID, not plain speeches on TV: Cong to PM

The Congress on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come out with concrete solutions to control the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy, instead of giving plain speeches. After the prime ministers televised address this ...

Cycling-Tratnik claims Giro stage 16 as Almeida retains overall lead

Team Bahrain McLarens Jan Tratnik edged past Ben OConnor in a two-man finish on Tuesday to win the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia, a 229-kilometre route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli. A chase group including Ineos Grenadiers rider Be...

Soccer-Zidane not thinking about Clasico as Real prepare for Shakhtar test

Real Madrid are fully focussed on Wednesdays Champions League match against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk and will not make drastic changes to the line-up even though they face rivals Barcelona in La Liga this weekend, coach Zinedine Zida...

Pradhan inaugurates IndianOil's plant and launches run of Delhi's buses on HCNG

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum Natural Gas and Steel, inaugurated IndianOils compact reformer plant and launched the much-awaited trial run of Delhis buses on Hydrogen-blended CNG HCNG here today at the Rajghat Bus De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020