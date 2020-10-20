Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL74 VIRUS-LD PM Lockdown has ended, but virus still there; All must be cautious during festivities: PM New Delhi: With the onset of festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an impassioned appeal to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines, saying this is not the time to be careless as the virus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit. DEL82 CONG-PM ADDRESS Country wants concrete solutions to tackle COVID, not plain speeches on TV: Cong to PM New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come out with concrete solutions to control the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy, instead of giving "plain speeches".

CAL9 BH-POLL-LD NADDA-RALLY Bihar 'Mahagathbandhan' unholy, unnatural alliance: Nadda Buxar/Arrah: BJP president J P Nadda Tuesday termed Bihars five-party 'Mahagathbandhan' an unholy and unnatural alliance that seeks to divide society and spread unrest. MDS9 KL-NATH REMARK-LD RAHUL Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Kamal Nath's "item" remark against MP minister Wayanad (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onTuesday disapproved of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi, saying it was 'unfortunate'.

DEL51 PB-SESSION-3RDLD FARM LAWS Punjab Assembly passes bills to `negate’ Centre’s farm laws, adopts resolution Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre’s new farm laws and passed four bills it said will counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament. DEL72 CBI-TRP CBI takes over probe into UP-origin complaint of alleged TRP manipulation New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR into alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP) on the basis of a reference from the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Tuesday. BOM10 MP-LD NATH-REMARK Nath expresses regret over jibe at MP minister but says won't apologise Bhopal: Facing flak for his "item" jibe about Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, state Congress chief Kamal Nath has expressed regret and claimed that he did not say anything disrespectful.

DEL69 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Four militants killed in separate encounters in J-K Srinagar: Four militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the death toll of the ultras in the two operation to five, the Army said. BOM15 MH-NCW-LOVE JIHAD NCW chief raises issue of `Love Jihad' with Maha governor Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here and discussed issues related to women in the state, including `rising cases of Love Jihad'. DEL75 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY No paucity, India in 'extremely comfortable position' in oxygen supply: Health Ministry New Delhi: There has been no scarcity of medical oxygen in the last 10 months as daily production capacity was enhanced to 6,862 metric tonnes by September and projected to further increase to 7,191 metric tonnes by the end of October, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

MDS24 AP-RAINS-TOLL 19 killed in rain-related incidents in AP, says state govt Amaravati: Nineteen people have been killed in different rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh in the last few days, the state government said on Tuesday. LEGAL LGD15 VIRUS-DL-HC-TESTING COVID-19: HC asks Delhi govt to ensure sero survey report not leaked to media New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the AAP government to ensure that the report of the fourth sero surveillance, which is likely to conclude soon, shall not be leaked to the media till the matter is heard by it. LGB5 MH-COURT-RAHUL-PLEA Guj: Rahul's plea for exemption from appearance in case heard Ahmedabad: A court in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Tuesday heard Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance in a criminal defamation case. LGD12 DL-COURT-LD JOURNALIST Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case New Delhi: A Delhi court has dimissed the bail application of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, on the ground that sufficiently grave and incriminating material was available on record against him.

FOREIGN FGN47 US-INDIA-DIPLOMAT India-US relationship much bigger than one political party: US diplomat Washington: India-US relationship is much bigger than one political party, a top American diplomat said on Tuesday, asserting that the ties between the world's two largest democracies enjoy bipartisan support here. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 AUS-LD MALABAR Australia will participate in Malabar naval exercise with India, US and Japan: Govt Melbourne: Australia will participate in the Malabar naval exercise next month involving India, the US and Japan that will bring the four key defence partners and democracies in the region together, demonstrating their collective resolve to support an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific. By Natasha Chaku FGN15 CHINA-INDIA-SOLDIER China hopes its missing soldier held by Indian Army will be released soon Beijing: The Chinese military has expressed hope that its missing soldier apprehended by the Indian Army in Eastern Ladakh will be released soon. By K J M Varma..