AP CM condoles death of TN CM's mother

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday condoled the death of the mother of his Tamil Nadu counterpart, K Palaniswami.

Palaniswami's mother, Davusayammal (93), died of heart attack in Salem last week.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister spoke to Palaniswamiover the phone and expressed his condolences, a state government release here said.