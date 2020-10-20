Left Menu
AP CM condoles death of TN CM's mother

Updated: 20-10-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday condoled the death of the mother of his Tamil Nadu counterpart, K Palaniswami.

Palaniswami's mother, Davusayammal (93), died of heart attack in Salem last week.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister spoke to Palaniswamiover the phone and expressed his condolences, a state government release here said.

