AP CM condoles death of TN CM's mother

AP CM condoles death of TN CM's motherPTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday condoled the death of the mother of his Tamil Nadu counterpart, K Palaniswami.
Palaniswami's mother, Davusayammal (93), died of heart attack in Salem last week.
The Andhra Pradesh chief minister spoke to Palaniswamiover the phone and expressed his condolences, a state government release here said.
