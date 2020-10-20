Andhra CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to Divya Tejaswini's family

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh exgratia to the family of Divya Tejaswini, who was recently murdered, and assured that stern action will be taken against those responsible.

Parents of Tejaswini, V. Joseph and Kusuma met the Chief Minister at Tadepalli camp office here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister assured them that strict action will be taken against the culprit under Disha Act and stated that the government shall stand by the family in these hard times.

Tejaswini, an engineering student, was murdered at her own house allegedly by one Swami alias Nagendra Babu on Thursday. (ANI)