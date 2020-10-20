Manipur reports 284 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

A total of 284 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manipur on Tuesday taking the total count of cases in the state to 16,062. According to the state's Directorate of Health Services, four more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 121

The state has 3,882 active cases. The Directorate of Health Services said 146 patients recovered from coronavirus on Tuesday and the total recoveries have gone up to 12,059.

India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 75,97,064. (ANI)