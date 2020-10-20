Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak Army chief orders inquiry into 'incident' involving arrest of Sharif’s son-in-law

The statement did not specify which incident it was referring to, but it comes after PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on "institutions" to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Safdar. Safdar and his wife, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, were in the city to attend a rally of the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) when he was arrested from their hotel for allegedly disrespecting the mausoleum of the country's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:42 IST
Pak Army chief orders inquiry into 'incident' involving arrest of Sharif’s son-in-law
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the "incidents" took place in Karachi, a day after deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Muhammad Safdar was briefly arrested from his hotel room in the city. The Army chief directed the Karachi Corps Commander to "immediately inquire into the circumstances" to determine the facts and file a report as soon as possible, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing.

"Taking notice of Karachi incident, the COAS has directed Karachi Corps Commander to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible," a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The statement did not specify which incident it was referring to, but it comes after PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on "institutions" to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Safdar.

Safdar and his wife, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, were in the city to attend a rally of the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) when he was arrested from their hotel for allegedly disrespecting the mausoleum of the country's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He was subsequently released on bail. Bilawal in a press conference told reporters that all top officers of Sindh Police were wondering "who were the people who surrounded" the Sindh police chief's house in the early hours of Monday and took him to an unspecified location before Safdar was arrested.

He also demanded to know the identities of "the two people who went inside the IG's house" and where they allegedly took the police chief at around 4 am. Bilawal's presser came after the PPP which hosted the PDM's rally found itself in an embarrassing position when police moved in late night on Sunday and arrested Safdar.

Safdar was released on bail on Monday and flew back to Lahore with Maryam and other senior PML N leaders, but the PPP which rules the Sindh province while distancing itself from the incident wondered who had ordered the arrest of Safdar. Meanwhile, at least 13 top ranking officers of the Sindh Police have decided to go on leave to protest the manner in which the force had been "ridiculed" in the incident involving the arrest of Safdar.

The senior officers have said they want to go on earned leave "to come out of the shock of the unfortunate incident." "The recent episode of registration of FIR against Capt (R) Safdar in which police high command has not only been ridiculed and mishandled, but all ranks of Sindh police have been demoralised and shocked. "In such stressful situations it is quite difficult for me to discharge my duty in a professional manner," the letters by the officers read.

Safdar was arrested a day after he raised slogans at Jinnah's mausoleum just before the second rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) - an alliance of 11 opposition parties. On Tuesday, Maryam was booked along with over 2,000 party members for holding an anti-government rally in Lahore where she called Prime Minister Imran Khan a "coward, selected and puppet" who hides behind the Army The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government appears to be panicked as it has been registering a number of cases against the PML-N workers since the PDM launched its movement to oust the Imran Khan government.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Way to go: Raina congratulates Dhawan on becoming first player to register consecutive hundreds in IPL

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on becoming the first player to register back to back centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League IPL. Dhawan achieved the feat aga...

Trump and Biden 'pooper' figurines steal the show in Catalan nativity

Caught with their pants down and wearing face masks, U.S. President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden are the stars of a new range of defecating figurines that are a longstanding Christmas tradition in the Spanish region of Cataloni...

Chinese drugmaker setting up vaccine production lines

A state-owned Chinese drugmaker is setting up production lines to supply 1 billion doses of two possible coronavirus vaccines that are being tested on 50,000 people in 10 countries, the company chairman said Tuesday. Testing by SinoPharm Gr...

Only one in seven UK rape victims think reporting will bring justice

Just one in seven British rape victims believe they will get justice if they go to the police, according to a survey published on Tuesday that the victims commissioner said showed a need for radical change.The survey of nearly 500 survivors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020