Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lagos imposes indefinite curfew to curb Nigeria protests, police deploy anti-riot squad

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the Nigerian state of Lagos - including Africa's biggest city - in response to protests against alleged police brutality which they said had turned violent. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the curfew would apply to all parts of the state, including the metropolis of Lagos, Africa's largest city with 20 million inhabitants.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:58 IST
Lagos imposes indefinite curfew to curb Nigeria protests, police deploy anti-riot squad
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the Nigerian state of Lagos - including Africa's biggest city - in response to protests against alleged police brutality which they said had turned violent. The national police chief also ordered the immediate deployment of anti-riot forces following increased attacks on police facilities, a police spokesman said.

The Lagos state governor's spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, said: "The curfew will not end tomorrow. A 24-hour curfew means all round the clock, day and night. It is indefinite. Nobody moves until we lift the curfew." Citizens in the commercial capital stocked up on food after the announcement. Staples such as tomatoes and eggs were sold out in some places as women in markets closed shops and people queued at cash machines.

GT Bank, one of the largest lenders in Nigeria, said all its branches would remain closed for the duration of the curfew. Thousands of Nigerians demanding an end to alleged police brutality have taken to the streets every day for nearly two weeks across the country. Amnesty International said at least 15 people had been killed since the protests began.

Rights groups had for years accused the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit targeting violent crime, of extortion, harrassment and torture. But a video allegedly showing SARS officers killing a man in Delta state sparked the protests. Police denied the incident, and disbanded SARS on Oct. 11, but protests have persisted. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the curfew would apply to all parts of the state, including the metropolis of Lagos, Africa's largest city with 20 million inhabitants. Only essential workers were exempted.

It had been imposed as the protests had turned violent, he said. "I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the wellbeing of our society," Sanwo-Olu said.

A police station in the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos was set ablaze on Tuesday, TV news station Channels reported. The Lagos Chamber of Commerce said Nigeria's economy had suffered an estimated loss of 700 billion naira ($1.84 billion)in the last 12 days due to the disruption.

Early in the protests, police fired on protesters in the Surulere area of Lagos and elsewhere. Armed gangs have attacked protesters in Lagos and the capital Abuja. The southern state of Edo on Monday imposed a similar curfew after a jailbreak by prisoners during protests. Police said they had strengthened security around prisons nationwide.

The speaker of Nigeria's lower chamber of parliament, Femi Gbajabiamila, said he would not sign off on the federal budget for 2021 unless it included provisions to compensate victims of police brutality over the past two decades. Youth minister Sunday Dare said on Monday the government had met demonstrators' demands for talks on reforms in law enforcement and urged them to enter into dialogue..

Officials say they fear a surge in coronavirus infections due to people attending demonstrations.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan will take steps to guard against Olympics cyberattacksJapan said on Tuesday it would take countermeasures to ensure next years Tokyo Olympics are not derailed by cyberattacks after...

Delhi's air quality improves slightly, likely to turn 'very poor' by Wednesday

Pollution levels in the national capital dipped slightly on Tuesday due to favourable wind speed, but the air quality is likely to turn very poor on Wednesday. The Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor, SAFAR, stated the share of s...

UPCC chief accuses Yogi govt of suppressing Cong’s voice

UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday charged the Yogi Adityanath government with repressing the Congress voice out of frustration over his governments failure on all fronts. It is the Congress which is raising its voice ov...

Kerala HC directs appointment of new officer to monitor investigation in Palathayi child abuse case

Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state police chief to appoint a new officer, not below the rank of an Inspector General of Police, to monitor further investigation in the Palathayi child abuse case. The new officer should be appoi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020