China hopes its missing soldier held by Indian Army will be released soon

"China hopes that India will hand over soon the Chinese soldier who got lost in China-India border areas on the evening of October 18 when helping local herdsmen retrieve a yak at their request," said Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the PLA said in a statement on Monday night. "The PLA border troops informed the Indian military right after the incident and hoped the Indian side would aid in search and rescue, and the Indian side promised to offer help and return the missing soldier timely after finding him,” he said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:33 IST
Image Credit: ANI

China on Tuesday expressed hope that its missing soldier apprehended by the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh will be released soon. A Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had "strayed" across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), an incident that comes amid a massive deployment of troops by the two militaries in the region following the border standoff since May.

The Indian Army said in a statement on Monday that the soldier, a Corporal in the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), has been identified as Wang Ya Long and he will be returned to the Chinese military at the Chushul-Moldo border point after completion of formalities. "China hopes that India will hand over soon the Chinese soldier who got lost in China-India border areas on the evening of October 18 when helping local herdsmen retrieve a yak at their request," said Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the PLA said in a statement on Monday night.

"The PLA border troops informed the Indian military right after the incident and hoped the Indian side would aid in search and rescue, and the Indian side promised to offer help and return the missing soldier timely after finding him," he said. The latest information from the Indian side is that the lost Chinese soldier has been found and will be handed over to the Chinese side after receiving medical examination, Col. Zhang said.

"We hope that the Indian side will live up to its promise to hand over the missing Chinese soldier as soon as possible and implement the consensus reached by the two sides in the 7th round of Senior Commanders meeting, so as to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," Zhang said. At a regular Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing on Tuesday, spokesman Zhao Lijian was asked if he had any update on the missing PLA soldier. He said that the PLA Western Theater Command spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang has already released a statement on the Chinese soldier who went missing in the China-India border region while helping a herdsman looking for lost yaks. "The Indian side agreed to provide support and promised that the Chinese soldier, once found, will be handed over in a timely manner. Lately the Indian side notified the Chinese side that it has found one missing Chinese person, who will be handed over after a medical examination," Zhao said.

"We hope the Indian side will keep its word and hand over the Chinese soldier promptly, and work together with the Chinese side to jointly implement the consensus reached at the seventh round of senior commanders' meeting to safeguard peace and tranquillity along the border," he added.

