Cop injured while preventing colleague's suicide bid in Pune

A constable was injured on Tuesday after he tried to stop the suicide bid of a another constable accused of molesting a woman colleague in Pune's Shivajinagar, an official said. The incident took place around 3:30am at one of the posts in the Shivajinagar police headquarters, he said.

"A 33-year-old constable found that a woman colleague was on her way to file a complaint of molestation against him. He threatened to shoot himself with his service rifle if he was booked," a Shivajinagar police station official said.

When he was threatening to shoot himself, another constable tried to snatch his rifle and the trigger was pulled accidentally, the official said. "The constable who tried to snatch the rifle sustained minor injuries on his right hand in the firing," he added.

The 33-year-old constable has been charged under sections 354 (molestation ), 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and relevant sections of Arms Act, the official added..