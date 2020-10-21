Left Menu
23-yr-old group clash: 6 get life term for killing 3, 6 others jailed for 7 yrs for murder bid

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjai Kumar Yadav also sentenced six members of the rival party to seven years of rigorous imprisonment each for making murderous attempts on the lives of various members of the first party. The group clash had occurred in Gohari village under Chhata police station area in which three members of one party were shot dead and several others of both groups were critically injured, said Assitant Government Counsel Madan Mohan Pandey.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-10-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 00:12 IST
A Mathura court on Tuesday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for gunning down three persons in a group clash in the district's Gohari village in the district 23 years ago. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjai Kumar Yadav also sentenced six members of the rival party to seven years of rigorous imprisonment each for making murderous attempts on the lives of various members of the first party.

The group clash had occurred in Gohari village under Chhata police station area in which three members of one party were shot dead and several others of both groups were critically injured, said Assitant Government Counsel Madan Mohan Pandey. He identified lifers as Bali, Jawahar, Naval Singh, Braj Kishore, Suresh and Rati Ram. Those sentenced to life imprisonment were also slapped a fine of Rs 18,500 each by the court, which stipulated that on the failure in paying the fines, the convicts would undergo additional imprisonment for two years.

The six others who were jailed for seven years each are Vijay Singh, Prem Chand, Maheepal, Khushi Ram, Summer and Tej Singh, said Pandey, adding they were also fined Rs 8,500 each. In default of payments of fines, they will have to spend one year more in the jail, he said.

A sole juvenile accused in the case was acquitted by another court for children in the trial. A total of three other accused died during the trial, said the prosecution counsel.

