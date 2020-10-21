Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kentucky judge rules grand juror can speak publicly about Breonna Taylor case

A Kentucky judge ruled on Tuesday that an anonymous grand juror may speak publicly about the evidence that the state attorney general presented in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police officers. The juror, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, filed suit against the state for permission to speak freely about the secret grand jury proceeding.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 01:42 IST
Kentucky judge rules grand juror can speak publicly about Breonna Taylor case
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NYPDnews)

A Kentucky judge ruled on Tuesday that an anonymous grand juror may speak publicly about the evidence that the state attorney general presented in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police officers.

The juror, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, filed suit against the state for permission to speak freely about the secret grand jury proceeding. The suit suggested that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron may have misrepresented details of the case that the jury heard. The proceedings that ended with the jury recommending no homicide charges against the three white officers in the case, an outcome that stoked days of protests over the use of excessive force by police against blacks and minorities. One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a neighbor's apartment.

Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician, and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were asleep in her apartment March 13, when police burst in, looking for contraband that focused on her ex-boyfriend. Walker, who later said that he had thought the police were burglars, fired once, wounding one officer. Three police officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Taylor, who died at the scene.

Judge Annie O'Connell said she made her decision after considering "the interest of citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky to be assured that its publicly elected officials are being honest in their representations." She further wrote that the grand jurors needed to be certain that "their work is not mischaracterized by the very prosecutors on whom they relied to advise them."

Cameron's office was not immediately available for comment. But his office has argued to the court that allowing the grand jurors to speak may compromise the right to a fair trial of the officer charged in connection with the incident.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Mexican defense minister ordered held in U.S. jail without bond

Mexicos former defense minister, Salvador Cienfuegos, was ordered on Tuesday held in U.S. custody without bail pending his trial on drug trafficking charges. A U.S. magistrate judge also ordered Cienfuegos, 72, sent to New York for further ...

French militant group, mosque to close after teacher slaying

Frances president on Tuesday named a domestic militant Islamist group as directly implicated in last weeks gruesome street beheading in a Paris suburb of a high school history teacher who had discussed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad wi...

Mexico could absorb some COVID-19 vaccine liabilities

Mexicos government could absorb some liabilities arising from unexpected side effects of COVID-19 vaccines but is not considering creating a fund to do so, a top official said. As various vaccine candidates make their way through different ...

Mexico could absorb some COVID-19 vaccine liabilities

Mexicos government could absorb some liabilities arising from unexpected side effects of COVID-19 vaccines but does not need a fund to do so, a top official said. As various vaccine candidates make their way through different stages of clin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020