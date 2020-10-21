Left Menu
Police: Florida man fatally shoots twin brother

Thomas Parkinson-Freeman, 23, was arrested early Monday morning and charged with manslaughter, according to Pinellas County jail records. Parkinson-Freeman and his brother, Mathias, were sitting in the parked vehicle at their Gulfport home Sunday evening, according to a police report.

21-10-2020
A Florida man fatally shot his twin brother while they were joking around in an SUV, authorities said. Thomas Parkinson-Freeman, 23, was arrested early Monday morning and charged with manslaughter, according to Pinellas County jail records.

Parkinson-Freeman and his brother, Mathias, were sitting in the parked vehicle at their Gulfport home Sunday evening, according to a police report. Gulfport is located west of St. Petersburg. The brothers and a friend were talking and joking when Mathias pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his brother, investigators said. Thomas responded by pulling out his own handgun, which fired, striking Mathias in the face, the report said.

When questioned by detectives, Thomas Parkinson-Freeman told them he hadn't intended to harm his brother and couldn't remember pulling the trigger. He immediately began first aid after the shooting, police said. Investigators concluded that there was no intent to commit murder and that the victim died because of culpable negligence, according to authorities. Parkinson-Freeman was released Monday on USD 30,000 bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney for him.

