Left Menu
Development News Edition

Principle of self-determination continues to be deliberately misused by particular delegation: India slams Pak at UN

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 21-10-2020 06:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 06:21 IST
Principle of self-determination continues to be deliberately misused by particular delegation: India slams Pak at UN

In a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan, India said the principle of self-determination continues to be "deliberately misinterpreted and misused" by a particular nation and it was not established by the UN to be used as a justification for undermining the territorial integrity of any member state. "Since the principle of self-determination, as considered on the agreed agenda of this committee, continues to be deliberately misinterpreted and misused by a particular delegation, it is pertinent to highlight once again that the United Nations has established the principle as a vehicle for the worthy cause of decolonisation of the 17 Non Self-Governing Territories (NSGTs) on the agenda of this committee, and not as a justification for undermining the territorial integrity of any member state," India said in a statement on 'NSGTs and decolonisation.' India said it strongly believes that pursuing a pragmatic approach towards decolonization would surely lead to fulfilment of legitimate wishes of the people of NSGTs.

"We must also strive to enhance cooperation with international agencies and actors and channelize resources for the 17 NSGTs. This would surely enable them to build capacities in their just and noble quest towards achieving long-cherished goals," the statement said. India said that as a former colony, it has always been in the forefront of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid since its own independence over seven decades ago.

Since the creation of the United Nations, more than 80 former colonies have gained their independence and joined the family of United Nations. "However, the process of decolonization that began with our own independence remains unfinished," it said on Tuesday. In 2011, the General Assembly had to proclaim the current decade, 2011-2020, as the Third International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism, a period which is coming to an end this year. India noted that there still remain 17 NSGTs, which are in various stages of the decolonization process on the agenda of this committee.

"We need to step up our efforts to conclude this long-drawn process," India said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign's cash holdings drop to $63 mln in September

President Donald Trumps re-election coffers shrank in September as he fell behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the campaigns money race, putting him at a disadvantage in the final weeks before the Nov. 3 election. In a financial discl...

Cathay Pacific cuts 8,500 jobs, shutters regional airline

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways said Wednesday it would cut 8,500 jobs and shut a regional airline as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic. About 5,300 employees based in Hong Kong and another 600 elsewhere...

Australia's Victoria state paves way for pop up dining as virus cases remain low

Australias most heavily hit coronavirus state of Victoria logged a sixth consecutive day of low single digit new cases on Wednesday, as the state government said it was on track to announce fresh easing measures at the weekend. We do genuin...

Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says wants to celebrate her next birthday at WH

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris turned 56 on Tuesday, with the partys presidential nominee Joe Biden greeting her on the big day, saying they would celebrate her next birthday at the White House. Biden took to Twitter t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020