Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian side returns Chinese soldier who crossed Himalayan border- China military paper

A Chinese soldier who had strayed across a contested de facto border with India in the Himalayas has been handed back by the Indian side, according to a report by China's official military newspaper, the PLA Daily. The soldier was handed over early Wednesday morning, according to the report. Both countries have amassed thousands of troops in the region after a deadly clash in June.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-10-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 07:36 IST
Indian side returns Chinese soldier who crossed Himalayan border- China military paper

A Chinese soldier who had strayed across a contested de facto border with India in the Himalayas has been handed back by the Indian side, according to a report by China's official military newspaper, the PLA Daily. The soldier was handed over early Wednesday morning, according to the report.

Both countries have amassed thousands of troops in the region after a deadly clash in June. The nuclear-armed neighbours have been locked in a months-long border confrontation in the Ladakh region, with troops killing each other in hand-to-hand combat and firing shots in the air.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army hands over PLA soldier apprehended in eastern Ladakh: Chinese defence ministry

The Indian Army on Wednesday handed over a Chinese soldier who was apprehended in eastern Ladakh to Chinas Peoples Liberation Army PLA, the Chinese Defence Ministry said. The Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Army in the Demchok...

Russia calls for collective security in Gulf, US blames Iran

Russias foreign minister called for collective efforts to prevent a large-scale war in the Persian Gulf and got strong support from all Security Council members except the United States, which called Iran the major culprit and urged that it...

Soccer-Mendy is Chelsea's number one -- for now: Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said new signing Edouard Mendy is the clubs first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga -- for the moment. Mendy returned to the starting lineup for Chelseas opening Champions League group game again...

Australian police get information on alleged Vatican funds transfer amid Pell case

Australias financial crimes watchdog said it had handed information to police about the alleged transfer of Vatican funds to Australia amid the prosecution of former Vatican treasurer George Pell for child sex abuse.Italian media recently r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020