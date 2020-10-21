Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty

Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of dutyPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 11:49 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Wednesday paid tributes to policemen who laidtheir lives for the country while discharging their duties
Marking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paidrespects at the police headquarters in Naigaon, whereMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Ministers of Statefor Home Satej Patil and Shambhuraj Desai were also present
Later, Deshmukh in a Twitter post said, "I paid myrespect to brave police officers on Police Martyrs Day, whosacrificed their lives serving society by offering a floraltribute at the police Hq. in Naigaon today. CM @CMOMaharashtraJi,MoS @satejp, @DesaiShambhuraj Ji, police officers werepresent at the occasion." The home minister also hailed the policemen who losttheir lives "while serving the nation" during the COVID-19pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- @DesaiShambhuraj Ji
- Thackeray
- Anil Deshmukh
- UddhavThackeray