Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Wednesday paid tributes to policemen who laidtheir lives for the country while discharging their duties

Marking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paidrespects at the police headquarters in Naigaon, whereMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Ministers of Statefor Home Satej Patil and Shambhuraj Desai were also present

Later, Deshmukh in a Twitter post said, "I paid myrespect to brave police officers on Police Martyrs Day, whosacrificed their lives serving society by offering a floraltribute at the police Hq. in Naigaon today. CM @CMOMaharashtraJi,MoS @satejp, @DesaiShambhuraj Ji, police officers werepresent at the occasion." The home minister also hailed the policemen who losttheir lives "while serving the nation" during the COVID-19pandemic.