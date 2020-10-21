Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 11:49 IST
Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Wednesday paid tributes to policemen who laidtheir lives for the country while discharging their duties

Marking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paidrespects at the police headquarters in Naigaon, whereMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Ministers of Statefor Home Satej Patil and Shambhuraj Desai were also present

Later, Deshmukh in a Twitter post said, "I paid myrespect to brave police officers on Police Martyrs Day, whosacrificed their lives serving society by offering a floraltribute at the police Hq. in Naigaon today. CM @CMOMaharashtraJi,MoS @satejp, @DesaiShambhuraj Ji, police officers werepresent at the occasion." The home minister also hailed the policemen who losttheir lives "while serving the nation" during the COVID-19pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia should embrace closer defence ties with India: Report

The deterioration in both India and Australias relations with China has inevitably brought the two countries together and as Beijing has threatened to dial back its economic engagement, Canberra have looked to New Delhi as an attractive alt...

Air quality in Delhi falls to lower end of very poor category

Delhis pollution level worsened on Wednesday morning with the air quality falling to the lower end of very poor category, a government agency said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhis air quality index AQI was recorded ...

Growing NKorean nuclear threat awaits US election winner

Wheres the war Thats how President Donald Trump defends his North Korea policy at campaign rallies even though hes joined the list of U.S. presidents unable to stop the ever-growing nuclear threat from Kim Jong Un. That threat will transcen...

Odisha govt constitutes task force to reduce man-animal conflict

A state-level task force has been set up to prepare a master plan for three years to reduce man-animal conflict in Odisha, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said on Tuesday. The government has asked the task force -- und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020