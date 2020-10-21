Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian police get information on alleged Vatican funds transfer amid Pell case

Becciu's lawyer has denied the reports. The head of the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) told a Senate committee on Tuesday that the agency had probed the allegations and given information to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and state police.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-10-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:04 IST
Australian police get information on alleged Vatican funds transfer amid Pell case
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australia's financial crimes watchdog said it had handed information to police about the alleged transfer of Vatican funds to Australia amid the prosecution of former Vatican treasurer George Pell for child sex abuse. Italian media recently reported that Pell's nemesis, Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, sent 700,000 euros ($828,100) to Australia to help Pell's "enemies" while Pell was facing sexual assault charges. Becciu's lawyer has denied the reports.

The head of the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) told a Senate committee on Tuesday that the agency had probed the allegations and given information to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and state police. "I can confirm AUSTRAC has looked into the matter and we've provided information to the AFP and to Victoria Police," AUSTRAC Chief Executive Nicole Rose told a Senate Estimates committee hearing on Tuesday when asked whether it had investigated the alleged Vatican funds transfer.

The AFP and Victoria Police had no comment on the matter on Wednesday. Pell was acquitted by Australia's High Court in April after serving 13 months in jail on charges he assaulted two choirboys. His lawyer said the Italian media reports on the alleged transfer of Vatican funds must be probed.

"If one is to give any credence to what has been alleged, then it is critical that all proper money tracing exercises be undertaken," Pell's lawyer, Robert Richter, told Reuters on Oct. 5. Italian media have reported that the alleged wire transfer may have been used to "buy" the accusers in Pell's trial.

Pell's accuser in the sexual assault case said through his lawyer that "he has no knowledge of any payments allegedly made by the Vatican to Australia". His lawyer, Viv Waller, also said she had no knowledge of any payments nor any investigation into alleged payments.

"I have not been contacted by Victoria Police, the Australian Federal Police or AUSTRAC," Waller said in emailed comments. When Pell was the economy minister, in charge of overhauling the Vatican's finances, he ran into strong opposition from Becciu, who was number two in the Vatican's Secretariat of State.

The Pope fired Becciu on accusations of embezzlement and nepotism in September. Becciu has denied all wrongdoing. After Becciu was sacked, Pell said: "The Holy Father was elected to clean up Vatican finances. He plays a long game and is to be thanked and congratulated on recent developments."

Pell returned to Rome on Sept. 30 for the first time since 2017. He held a meeting with the Pope on Oct. 12.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader Eknath Khadse to join NCP: Maha minister

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse will join the NCP on Friday, Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday. He Khadse will join NCP at 2 pm on Friday...this will strengthen the NCP, Patil told reporters here.Khadse...

EU countries back binding green farming schemes

European Union agriculture ministers agreed on Wednesday to set aside part of the blocs massive farming policy budget for programmes that protect the environment.The EU is nearing the end of a two-year struggle to overhaul its agriculture p...

Rugby-Lions to host Japan in June ahead of South Africa tour

The British and Irish Lions said on Wednesday they will host Japan in Edinburgh next June ahead of their tour of South Africa. The Lions, who traditionally tour Australia, New Zealand or South Africa every four years, will be playing Japan ...

EU's Barnier says trade deal with UK "within reach"

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Britain was within reach if both sides work hard to overcome the sticking points in the coming days.An agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020