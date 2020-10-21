Smoke seen rising from near toll gate where Nigerian soldiers opened fire

Smoke seen rising from near toll gate where Nigerian soldiers opened fireReuters | Lagos | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:31 IST
Smoke was rising on Wednesday morning from the direction of Lekki toll gate in the Nigerian city of Lagos, a Reuters witness said, a site where soldiers had opened fire on protesters late on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the smoke. (Reporting By Libby George Editing by Gareth Jones)
