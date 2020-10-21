Nigerian president appeals for calm after soldiers fire at protesters

Nigerian president appeals for calm after soldiers fire at protestersReuters | Abuja | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:50 IST
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari appealed for understanding and calm in a statement on Wednesday, a day after soldiers opened fire on protesters in the city of Lagos.
He did not directly address the shootings, but called on Nigerians to have patience as police reforms "gather pace". (Reporting By Felix Onuah, writing by Libby George Editing by Gareth Jones)
