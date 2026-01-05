Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

The global oil market experienced significant fluctuations following a weekend of intense geopolitical developments. The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces has introduced uncertainty, as traders consider the potential impact on global oil supply.

With Venezuela possessing the world's largest oil reserves, Brent crude futures have struggled with stability, showing a 0.4% decline. The situation is further complicated by U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about possible additional military actions if the situation in Venezuela remains unresolved.

Despite the geopolitical tension, stock markets across Asia surged, with the Nikkei 225 and other indices reaching near-record highs. In contrast, Chinese markets showed restraint, and European markets opened on a positive note. Key economic indicators, including the Euro Zone Sentix Index and UK financial data, are expected to drive market trends in the coming days.

