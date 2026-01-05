Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

In a concerted effort to tackle rampant power theft, district authorities in Sambhal undertook a pre-dawn enforcement operation. The drive, which commenced at around 5 am in the Rai Satti and Sarai Tareen areas, was led by the district magistrate and superintendent of police.

Senior officials from the electricity department were also involved, uncovering a series of illegal power uses, including in a mosque, an e-rickshaw charging station, and a mini power distribution setup. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya disclosed that since September last year, a campaign against electricity theft had been in effect, saving nearly Rs 150 crore.

The operation unveiled extensive power theft in areas with over 50 percent line losses. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi indicated the presence of a large-scale power theft racket. Further legal measures will be taken against those responsible, supported by a special campaign with reinforced police deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)