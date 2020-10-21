PNC Infratech lowest bidder for Rs 1,001 cr proj in Andhra Pradesh
The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project by the Water Resources Department of the state pertains to upgradation of an existing canal system. The company has been declared the L I (lowest) bidder in an EPC Project for "Upgradation of Canal System from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and BCR Complex from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir and improvements to existing SRBC/GNSS Canal up to berm level from Banakacherla Complex to Gorukallu Balancing Reservoir...with the Water Resources Department, Andhra Pradesh," PNC Infratech said in a statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:27 IST
The company has been declared the L I (lowest) bidder in an EPC Project for "Upgradation of Canal System from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and BCR Complex from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir and improvements to existing SRBC/GNSS Canal up to berm level from Banakacherla Complex to Gorukallu Balancing Reservoir...with the Water Resources Department, Andhra Pradesh," PNC Infratech said in a statement. It had quoted a value of Rs 1,000.72 crore for it, the statement said.
