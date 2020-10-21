Left Menu
Guj: Man booked for raping minor girl with promise of marriage

The victim, who became pregnant, did not reveal it to her family and the matter came to light after she delivered a baby boy at a hospital on Tuesday," the official said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:33 IST
A case has been registered against a 22-year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping a minor girl with a promise of marriage in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Wednesday. The accused and the 17-year-old victim, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, lived in the same neighbourhood and had been in a relationship for the last two years, an official from Udhna police station said.

"The accused had promised to marry her. The victim, who became pregnant, did not reveal it to her family and the matter came to light after she delivered a baby boy at a hospital on Tuesday," the official said. An offence has been registered against the accused under section 376 of the IPC and various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that the matter was being probed and the man will be arrested soon.

