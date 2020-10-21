Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks info from Centre on AI bot that turns pics into nudes

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni cited a news report in a newspaper on Wednesday on such an AI bot and asked Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to check with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about it. The court was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations seeking that the media, particularly TV news channels, be restrained in their reportage on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:11 IST
HC seeks info from Centre on AI bot that turns pics into nudes

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Union government what the latter could do on the latest reports of anartificial intelligence (AI) bot that reportedly turns womens photographs into nudes. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni cited a news report in a newspaper on Wednesday on such an AI bot and asked Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to check with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about it.

The court was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations seeking that the media, particularly TV news channels, be restrained in their reportage on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It was hearing the additional solicitor general's (ASG) arguments on whether a statutory mechanism was required to regulate the content broadcast by the electronic media.

The ASG said the Union government was in favour of the press exercising self-regulation. However, if a media house breached any guidelines, the Union government could take action, ASG Singh said.

It was then that the court pointed out the above report in a newspaper. "If you can gather from ministry what the print media has reported...We want you to check malice in the report.

Kindly check with the ministry," the bench said. The ASG subsequently told the court he had gone through the report and spoken to the officers concerned, and "action could be taken under the IT Act".

Singh said there were provisions in the Information Technology Act, namely section 69A and 79(3)(b), under which action could be taken against the menace. The bench then said, "The issue is extremely serious and you (ministry) have to take steps." The ASG assured the bench that the ministry would take steps to address the issue and the concern expressed by the court on an "urgent basis".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central govt announces Rs 3,737 cr bonus for 30.67 lakh employees

The government on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festival season and add to demand in the economy. The decision to give a productivity-linked bonus ...

Russia says it hopes to resolve differences on extending nuclear arms pact with U.S.

Russia said on Wednesday it hoped to resolve its differences with the United States on extending a key nuclear arms control treaty, amid signs that the gap between the two sides is narrowing.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said work on exte...

German yields come off one-week highs as European stocks hit

German 10-year bond yields touched their highest in a week in early trade on U.S. stimulus hopes, but the hit to safe-haven assets reversed as stock markets dipped later on Wednesday. The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved...

Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card, PM Modi changed this: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that prior to 2014 nobody used to present the work done to the people, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed that. Nadda said at a public rally, Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020