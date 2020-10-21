Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL33 CAB-JK-PANCHAYATI RAJ Union Cabinet approves adoption of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the adoption of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, a government spokesperson said. DEL31 BH-POLL-RAJNATH BJP-JD(U) alliance as 'superhit' as opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket: Rajnath Singh at Bihar poll rally Kahalgaon (Bihar): Calling the BJP-JD(U) partnership as "superhit" as the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said one can debate on the quantum of development done by the alliance government in Bihar, but no one can point a finger at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on corruption.

By Jatin Takkar DEL41 FORCES-SERVICES Govt replaces safai karamchari, kahar categorisation for CAPF jawans with MTS, kitchen services New Delhi: The government has done away with service categorisations like safai karamchari, kahar, farash and masalchi for the lowest ranks of paramilitary jawans and replaced them with professional designations like multi-tasking staff and kitchen services. By Neelabh Srivastava DEL40 VIRUS-EC-ADVISORY COVID-19: EC frets as parties violate distancing norms during poll campaigning New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday took a "serious view" of utter violation of social distancing norms during poll campaigning and leaders addressing public meetings without wearing masks in complete disregard of its guidelines.

DEL25 ITBP-CHINA-COMMAND ITBP deputes first officer to head eastern command along LAC New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the LAC with China, has posted its first officer to head the newly-created Guwahati-based eastern command that oversees deployment of border battalions in that region. DEL21 PM-BENGAL BJP to telecast Modi's address in every booth in West Bengal New Delhi: The BJP has made elaborate arrangements for the live-viewing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to the people of West Bengal at 12 noon on Thursday in every polling booth across the state's 294 Assembly constituencies.

BOM7 MH-KHADSE-NCP BJP leader Eknath Khadse to join NCP: Maha minister Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse will join the NCP on Friday, Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday. DEL27 PRIYANKA-FARM LAWS Priyanka slams govt over farm bills, says farmers not getting MSP in UP New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre over the new farm laws and alleged that farmers in Uttar Pradesh were forced to sell paddy at a rate lower than the minimum support price.

DEL38 BOOK-BOFORS-RAGHAVAN Bofors is example of case sabotaged by party with lot to hide: former CBI chief Raghavan New Delhi: The Bofors scandal is an example of a genuine case being sabotaged by a government run by a party that has a lot to hide, says former CBI chief R K Raghavan, placing the “guilt” of the case not succeeding in court on those that controlled the agency in the 1990s and in 2004-2014. BUSINESS DEL37 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 512, silver jumps Rs 1,448 New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 512 to Rs 51,415 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, following a positive global trend and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-UNIVERSITIES-CONSUMER LAW SC to examine if educational institutions, varsities fall under consumer law New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to examine the question as to whether an educational institution or university can be sued under the consumer protection law for deficiency in services, saying there have been "divergent views" of the top court on the issue. FOREIGN FGN32 VIRUS-LD PAK Pakistan warns of new lockdown as COVID-19 mortality rate increases by 140 per cent Islamabad: Pakistan's top body, which oversees response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday warned that strict measures, including lockdown, could be initiated to contain the infection if people don't stop violating government guidelines, as the country's COVID-19 mortality rate increased by 140 per cent compared to past few weeks. By Sajjad Hussain FGN27 NASA-LD SPACECRAFT-ASTEROID NASA spacecraft touches down on asteroid Bennu, collects rock samples Washington: After a four-year-long journey, NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touched down on the rugged surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday, and unfurled its robotic arm to collect a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring back to Earth, the US space agency said.

SPORTS SPF18 SPO-CRI-IPL-DHAWAN Running faster, feeling fresher and not afraid to get out: Dhawan speaks on purple patch Dubai: In rampaging form, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dawan says he is running faster, feeling fresher and has no fear of being dismissed this IPL season. PTI SRY