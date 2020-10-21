Mumbai: Online prostitution racket busted; four women rescued

The Mumbai police have busted an online prostitution racket and rescued four women from the western suburbs here, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-8 laid a trap near a hotel in Kandivali west on Tuesday evening and detained a pimp and rescued a woman, the official said.

On interrogation, the police found that a prostitution racket was being operated online, wherein the main accused, who is absconding, had registered his mobile number with a website and supplied women to people who contacted him, he said. Working on the information, the police raided a house in Dahisar, from where three women were rescued and three pimps were apprehended, he said.

Further probe revealed that the arrested accused had trafficked these women from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, by promising them good jobs, the official added..