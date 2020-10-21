Left Menu
Rs 10 crore financial aid for needy advocates in Telangana

Needy lawyers and their clerks, affected by COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana, would get a second round of financial assistance on Thursday with the state government sanctioning Rs ten crore toward it.

Needy lawyers and their clerks, affected by COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana, would get a second round of financial assistance on Thursday with the state government sanctioning Rs ten crore toward it. Under the assistance, the needy lawyers would get Rs 6,000 each while the clerks Rs 3,000 each, official sources said.

This was decided at a meeting presided by Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and attended by the Telangana State Advocates Welfare Trust, with Advocate General BS Prasad as its chairman, and other senior officials on Wednesday, they said. The amount shall be credited through online, the sources added.

This is the second time the government has sanctioned financial assistance to the lawyer community. In May this year, it had sanctioned Rs 15 crore financial assistance and the amount was distributed among 14,531 advocates at Rs 10,000 each and 1,054 advocates clerks at Rs 5,000 each for their day-to-day expenses during the lockdown.

On October 9, the state government sanctioned further financial assistance of Rs ten crore, official sources said. PTI VVK VS VS

