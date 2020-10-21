Assam Rifles jawan killed in NSCN (IM) ambush in Arunachal

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed after a patrolling party was ambushed by NSCN (IM) militants in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Wednesday, Army sources said. The personnel of the 6th Assam Rifles were conducting routine patrolling when the insurgents opened fire on them near Sanliam village in Lazu circle in the morning, they said.

The security personnel retaliated and the jawan was killed in the ensuing gun-battle, the sources said, adding further details are awaited. Security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab the militants who escaped into the dense forest, they added.