Odisha man kills fellow villager with arrow over land dispute

The incident took place in Kukudimundi village in Gorumahisani police station area on Tuesday night following an altercation between Samra Dehuri and accused Chotray Dehuri over a land dispute, a police officer said. The accused shot the man with an arrow on his chest, causing grievous injuries, officer-in-charge of Gorumahisani police station, Prasant Swain, said.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:44 IST
Odisha man kills fellow villager with arrow over land dispute

A 55-year-old tribal man has been killed after he was shot with an arrow allegedly by a fellow villager in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Kukudimundi village in Gorumahisani police station area on Tuesday night following an altercation between Samra Dehuri and accused Chotray Dehuri over a land dispute, a police officer said.

The accused shot the man with an arrow on his chest, causing grievous injuries, officer-in-charge of Gorumahisani police station, Prasant Swain, said. He was admitted to the Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The accused has fled the village and a murder case has been registered against him, Swain said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab him..

